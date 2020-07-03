All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:16 AM

3356 Parvia Avenue

3356 Parvia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3356 Parvia Avenue, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like new property with modern paint, tile wood looking flooring, gutters, fence and 2.5 inch blinds. Property has a 2 car garage with a garage door opener. Verify schools. Application Fee $40 per person over 18. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3356 Parvia Avenue have any available units?
3356 Parvia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3356 Parvia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3356 Parvia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3356 Parvia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3356 Parvia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3356 Parvia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3356 Parvia Avenue offers parking.
Does 3356 Parvia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3356 Parvia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3356 Parvia Avenue have a pool?
No, 3356 Parvia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3356 Parvia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3356 Parvia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3356 Parvia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3356 Parvia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3356 Parvia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3356 Parvia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

