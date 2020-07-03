3356 Parvia Avenue

Like new property with modern paint, tile wood looking flooring, gutters, fence and 2.5 inch blinds. Property has a 2 car garage with a garage door opener. Verify schools. Application Fee $40 per person over 18. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
