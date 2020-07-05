All apartments in Dallas
3356 Mojave Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3356 Mojave Drive

3356 Mojave Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3356 Mojave Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,088 sf home is located in Dallas, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. This home offers optional Smart Home upgrades such as Smart locks and Smart thermostat. Additional fees may apply. Ask your leasing agent for more information.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3356 Mojave Drive have any available units?
3356 Mojave Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3356 Mojave Drive have?
Some of 3356 Mojave Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3356 Mojave Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3356 Mojave Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3356 Mojave Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3356 Mojave Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3356 Mojave Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3356 Mojave Drive offers parking.
Does 3356 Mojave Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3356 Mojave Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3356 Mojave Drive have a pool?
No, 3356 Mojave Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3356 Mojave Drive have accessible units?
No, 3356 Mojave Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3356 Mojave Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3356 Mojave Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

