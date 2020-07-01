Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3354 Ridgemoor Circle
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:58 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3354 Ridgemoor Circle
3354 Ridgemoor Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
3354 Ridgemoor Circle, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great house with need dining room flooring. Nearby park. Spacious floor plan and backyard and is fenced. Beautiful fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3354 Ridgemoor Circle have any available units?
3354 Ridgemoor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3354 Ridgemoor Circle have?
Some of 3354 Ridgemoor Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3354 Ridgemoor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3354 Ridgemoor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3354 Ridgemoor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3354 Ridgemoor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3354 Ridgemoor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3354 Ridgemoor Circle offers parking.
Does 3354 Ridgemoor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3354 Ridgemoor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3354 Ridgemoor Circle have a pool?
No, 3354 Ridgemoor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3354 Ridgemoor Circle have accessible units?
No, 3354 Ridgemoor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3354 Ridgemoor Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3354 Ridgemoor Circle has units with dishwashers.
