3351 Navajo Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3351 Navajo Place

3351 Navajo Place · No Longer Available
Location

3351 Navajo Place, Dallas, TX 75224
Oak Park Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Oak Cliff features new laminate and vinyl flooring, a fireplace, formal dining area, central heat/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near a variety of shopping and fast-food establishments including Save-A-Lot, Metro by T-Mobile, Golden Chick, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Grandy's, Long John Silver's, and much more. It is within a short drive of area schools including Barbara Jordan Elementary School, John W Carpenter Elementary School and Bishop Dunne Catholic School.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 Navajo Place have any available units?
3351 Navajo Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3351 Navajo Place have?
Some of 3351 Navajo Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 Navajo Place currently offering any rent specials?
3351 Navajo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 Navajo Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3351 Navajo Place is pet friendly.
Does 3351 Navajo Place offer parking?
No, 3351 Navajo Place does not offer parking.
Does 3351 Navajo Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 Navajo Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 Navajo Place have a pool?
No, 3351 Navajo Place does not have a pool.
Does 3351 Navajo Place have accessible units?
No, 3351 Navajo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 Navajo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 Navajo Place does not have units with dishwashers.

