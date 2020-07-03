All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:59 PM

3343 Choir Street

3343 Choir Street · No Longer Available
Location

3343 Choir Street, Dallas, TX 75237
Wolf Creek

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Choir Street have any available units?
3343 Choir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3343 Choir Street currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Choir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Choir Street pet-friendly?
No, 3343 Choir Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3343 Choir Street offer parking?
Yes, 3343 Choir Street offers parking.
Does 3343 Choir Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Choir Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Choir Street have a pool?
No, 3343 Choir Street does not have a pool.
Does 3343 Choir Street have accessible units?
No, 3343 Choir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Choir Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Choir Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 Choir Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3343 Choir Street does not have units with air conditioning.

