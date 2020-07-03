Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3343 Choir Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3343 Choir Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:59 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3343 Choir Street
3343 Choir Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3343 Choir Street, Dallas, TX 75237
Wolf Creek
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3343 Choir Street have any available units?
3343 Choir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3343 Choir Street currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Choir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Choir Street pet-friendly?
No, 3343 Choir Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3343 Choir Street offer parking?
Yes, 3343 Choir Street offers parking.
Does 3343 Choir Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Choir Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Choir Street have a pool?
No, 3343 Choir Street does not have a pool.
Does 3343 Choir Street have accessible units?
No, 3343 Choir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Choir Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Choir Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 Choir Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3343 Choir Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Alta Maple Station
5522 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
The Drakestone
1309 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University