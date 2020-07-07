All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3335 Burlingdell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3335 Burlingdell Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:57 AM

3335 Burlingdell Ave

3335 Burlingdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3335 Burlingdell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
4 bedroom 2 bath house. All updated stainless steel appliances. Wood floors & granite countertops. Open layout connecting kitchen and living room. Fenced in backyard. Plenty of storage space. Quiet residential neighborhood. Comes with washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Burlingdell Ave have any available units?
3335 Burlingdell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 Burlingdell Ave have?
Some of 3335 Burlingdell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 Burlingdell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Burlingdell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Burlingdell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3335 Burlingdell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3335 Burlingdell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3335 Burlingdell Ave offers parking.
Does 3335 Burlingdell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3335 Burlingdell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Burlingdell Ave have a pool?
No, 3335 Burlingdell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3335 Burlingdell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3335 Burlingdell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Burlingdell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 Burlingdell Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University