All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3330 Webb Chapel Ext.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3330 Webb Chapel Ext
Last updated May 18 2020 at 2:09 PM

3330 Webb Chapel Ext

3330 Webb Chapel Extension · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3330 Webb Chapel Extension, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Northwest Dallas unit w/2 Pools, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 4 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Bus stop

Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 Webb Chapel Ext have any available units?
3330 Webb Chapel Ext doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 Webb Chapel Ext have?
Some of 3330 Webb Chapel Ext's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 Webb Chapel Ext currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Webb Chapel Ext is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Webb Chapel Ext pet-friendly?
Yes, 3330 Webb Chapel Ext is pet friendly.
Does 3330 Webb Chapel Ext offer parking?
Yes, 3330 Webb Chapel Ext offers parking.
Does 3330 Webb Chapel Ext have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 Webb Chapel Ext does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Webb Chapel Ext have a pool?
Yes, 3330 Webb Chapel Ext has a pool.
Does 3330 Webb Chapel Ext have accessible units?
No, 3330 Webb Chapel Ext does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 Webb Chapel Ext have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 Webb Chapel Ext has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University