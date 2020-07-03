Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

3324 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 06/03/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Washer/Dryer Included Fully-Equipped Designer Kitchens Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Countertops Custom Cabinetry Tiled Kitchen Backsplashes Designer Track and Pendant Lighting Plank Wood Style Flooring Built-In Bookshelves Walk-In Closets Digital Thermostats Private Patios and Balconies Additional Storage Areas Wheelchair Access Short Term/Corporate Units Available ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Rated as Walker's Paradise with score of 96/100 by Walkscore.com Walking Distance to West Village and Cole Park On-Site Hair Salon - Pura Vida Luxer One Package Lockers Rooftop Fitness Center Third-Floor Resort-Style Pool Sundeck with Cabanas Outdoor Entertaining Kitchen Resident Lounge Laptop Bar and Workspace 24/7 Starbucks Coffee Bar WIFI Access in Common Areas Controlled Access Building and Garage Parking Located on M-Line Trolley Route 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Professional Onsite Management Team Online Payments Available ------------------------------------------------- Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started. [ Published 4-Jun-19 / ID 3008567 ]