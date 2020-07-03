All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3324 McKinney Avenue
Last updated June 4 2019 at 4:51 AM

3324 McKinney Avenue

3324 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3324 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3324 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 06/03/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Washer/Dryer Included Fully-Equipped Designer Kitchens Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Countertops Custom Cabinetry Tiled Kitchen Backsplashes Designer Track and Pendant Lighting Plank Wood Style Flooring Built-In Bookshelves Walk-In Closets Digital Thermostats Private Patios and Balconies Additional Storage Areas Wheelchair Access Short Term/Corporate Units Available ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Rated as Walker's Paradise with score of 96/100 by Walkscore.com Walking Distance to West Village and Cole Park On-Site Hair Salon - Pura Vida Luxer One Package Lockers Rooftop Fitness Center Third-Floor Resort-Style Pool Sundeck with Cabanas Outdoor Entertaining Kitchen Resident Lounge Laptop Bar and Workspace 24/7 Starbucks Coffee Bar WIFI Access in Common Areas Controlled Access Building and Garage Parking Located on M-Line Trolley Route 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Professional Onsite Management Team Online Payments Available ------------------------------------------------- Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started. [ Published 4-Jun-19 / ID 3008567 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 McKinney Avenue have any available units?
3324 McKinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 McKinney Avenue have?
Some of 3324 McKinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 McKinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3324 McKinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 McKinney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 McKinney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3324 McKinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3324 McKinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 3324 McKinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3324 McKinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 McKinney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3324 McKinney Avenue has a pool.
Does 3324 McKinney Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 3324 McKinney Avenue has accessible units.
Does 3324 McKinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 McKinney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

