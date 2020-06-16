All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:05 AM

3324 High Brook Drive

3324 High Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3324 High Brook Drive, Dallas, TX 75234
Westhollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Farmers Branch includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from almost everything you could ever need, including Starbucks, Park Forest Community Pool, Webb Chapel Village, Cinemark 17 IMAX, T-Mobile, Burlington, Taco Cabana, Whataburger and so much more! The home provides very easy access to 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 High Brook Drive have any available units?
3324 High Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 High Brook Drive have?
Some of 3324 High Brook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 High Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3324 High Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 High Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 High Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3324 High Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3324 High Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 3324 High Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 High Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 High Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3324 High Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 3324 High Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3324 High Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 High Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 High Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

