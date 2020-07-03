All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3323 Goldspier Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3323 Goldspier Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:42 PM

3323 Goldspier Dr

3323 Goldspier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3323 Goldspier Drive, Dallas, TX 75215

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Attractive 4 Bedroom 1 bath located in the South Blvd. Park Row Historic neighborhood.
Recently renovated. Has laminate flooring throughout with white appliances. Window HVAC units will be installed just prior to move in by new tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have any available units?
3323 Goldspier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3323 Goldspier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Goldspier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Goldspier Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3323 Goldspier Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr offer parking?
No, 3323 Goldspier Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 Goldspier Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have a pool?
No, 3323 Goldspier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have accessible units?
No, 3323 Goldspier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 Goldspier Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3323 Goldspier Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University