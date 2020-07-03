Attractive 4 Bedroom 1 bath located in the South Blvd. Park Row Historic neighborhood. Recently renovated. Has laminate flooring throughout with white appliances. Window HVAC units will be installed just prior to move in by new tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have any available units?
3323 Goldspier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3323 Goldspier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Goldspier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Goldspier Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3323 Goldspier Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr offer parking?
No, 3323 Goldspier Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 Goldspier Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have a pool?
No, 3323 Goldspier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have accessible units?
No, 3323 Goldspier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 Goldspier Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 Goldspier Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3323 Goldspier Dr has units with air conditioning.
