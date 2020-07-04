Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3320 Reagan St
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM
1 of 8
3320 Reagan St
3320 Reagan Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3320 Reagan Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Pictures on sublet and book on sublet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3320 Reagan St have any available units?
3320 Reagan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3320 Reagan St currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Reagan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Reagan St pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Reagan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3320 Reagan St offer parking?
No, 3320 Reagan St does not offer parking.
Does 3320 Reagan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Reagan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Reagan St have a pool?
No, 3320 Reagan St does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Reagan St have accessible units?
No, 3320 Reagan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Reagan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Reagan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 Reagan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3320 Reagan St does not have units with air conditioning.
