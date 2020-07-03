Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3312 Rugged Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:12 PM
3312 Rugged Drive
3312 Rugged Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3312 Rugged Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
Perryton Drive
Amenities
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEAR KEIST PARK, NICE MATURED AREA STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3312 Rugged Drive have any available units?
3312 Rugged Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3312 Rugged Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Rugged Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Rugged Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Rugged Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3312 Rugged Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Rugged Drive offers parking.
Does 3312 Rugged Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Rugged Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Rugged Drive have a pool?
No, 3312 Rugged Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Rugged Drive have accessible units?
No, 3312 Rugged Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Rugged Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Rugged Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 Rugged Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 Rugged Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
