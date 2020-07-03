Rent Calculator
3311 Blackburn St
3311 Blackburn St
3311 Blackburn St
Location
3311 Blackburn St, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3311 Blackburn - Property Id: 94074
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94074
Property Id 94074
(RLNE4618712)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3311 Blackburn St have any available units?
3311 Blackburn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3311 Blackburn St have?
Some of 3311 Blackburn St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3311 Blackburn St currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Blackburn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Blackburn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 Blackburn St is pet friendly.
Does 3311 Blackburn St offer parking?
No, 3311 Blackburn St does not offer parking.
Does 3311 Blackburn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 Blackburn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Blackburn St have a pool?
No, 3311 Blackburn St does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Blackburn St have accessible units?
No, 3311 Blackburn St does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Blackburn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 Blackburn St has units with dishwashers.
