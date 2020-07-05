All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3251 Rosebank Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3251 Rosebank Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3251 Rosebank Drive

3251 Rosebank Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3251 Rosebank Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A great 3-2-2 in East Dallas. Updated laminate floors through out home and lots of ntaural light. High vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Galley kitchen with eat at counter. This home also has a great garden and covered-screened in patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Rosebank Drive have any available units?
3251 Rosebank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 Rosebank Drive have?
Some of 3251 Rosebank Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 Rosebank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Rosebank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Rosebank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3251 Rosebank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3251 Rosebank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3251 Rosebank Drive offers parking.
Does 3251 Rosebank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 Rosebank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Rosebank Drive have a pool?
No, 3251 Rosebank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3251 Rosebank Drive have accessible units?
No, 3251 Rosebank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Rosebank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 Rosebank Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Herschel
4220 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University