3251 Rosebank Drive

A great 3-2-2 in East Dallas. Updated laminate floors through out home and lots of ntaural light. High vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Galley kitchen with eat at counter. This home also has a great garden and covered-screened in patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
