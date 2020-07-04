All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

325 Woodmont Drive

325 Woodmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 Woodmont Drive, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Woodmont Drive have any available units?
325 Woodmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Woodmont Drive have?
Some of 325 Woodmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Woodmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 Woodmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Woodmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 325 Woodmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 325 Woodmont Drive offer parking?
No, 325 Woodmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 325 Woodmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Woodmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Woodmont Drive have a pool?
No, 325 Woodmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 Woodmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 Woodmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Woodmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Woodmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

