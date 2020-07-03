All apartments in Dallas
3234 Norcross Lane

3234 Norcross Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3234 Norcross Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Willowgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4BR-3BA with POOL in Sparkman Club Estates. Fantastic Split Floor Plan with extra large rooms and tons of storage: 2 BR down, 2 Up, 4th bedroom can be an office with built-in desk, cabinet, shelves. Hardwood Floors, Travertine Entry and Hall, Designer Paint with Faux Finish, Cedar Board-on-Board Fence and Electric Gate. New Carpet will be installed in bedrooms and living room. Also has Large Covered Patio and Sun Deck and Dog Run. GREAT LOCATION! AWESOME FLOOR PLAN! Long and Shorter term Leases

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Norcross Lane have any available units?
3234 Norcross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 Norcross Lane have?
Some of 3234 Norcross Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 Norcross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Norcross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Norcross Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 Norcross Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3234 Norcross Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3234 Norcross Lane offers parking.
Does 3234 Norcross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Norcross Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Norcross Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3234 Norcross Lane has a pool.
Does 3234 Norcross Lane have accessible units?
No, 3234 Norcross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Norcross Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3234 Norcross Lane has units with dishwashers.

