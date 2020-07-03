3234 Norcross Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4BR-3BA with POOL in Sparkman Club Estates. Fantastic Split Floor Plan with extra large rooms and tons of storage: 2 BR down, 2 Up, 4th bedroom can be an office with built-in desk, cabinet, shelves. Hardwood Floors, Travertine Entry and Hall, Designer Paint with Faux Finish, Cedar Board-on-Board Fence and Electric Gate. New Carpet will be installed in bedrooms and living room. Also has Large Covered Patio and Sun Deck and Dog Run. GREAT LOCATION! AWESOME FLOOR PLAN! Long and Shorter term Leases