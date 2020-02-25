Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3230 High Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3230 High Vista Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:42 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3230 High Vista Drive
3230 High Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3230 High Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75234
Westhollow
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cozy but roomy 3bed 2bath 2car garage with opener. New paint. New floor in kitchen and baths. refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3230 High Vista Drive have any available units?
3230 High Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3230 High Vista Drive have?
Some of 3230 High Vista Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3230 High Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3230 High Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 High Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3230 High Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3230 High Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3230 High Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 3230 High Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 High Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 High Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 3230 High Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3230 High Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 3230 High Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 High Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 High Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St
Dallas, TX 75218
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University