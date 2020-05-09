All apartments in Dallas
3230 Alta Mesa Drive

3230 Alta Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3230 Alta Mesa Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have any available units?
3230 Alta Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3230 Alta Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Alta Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Alta Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive offer parking?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

