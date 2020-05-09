Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3230 Alta Mesa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3230 Alta Mesa Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3230 Alta Mesa Drive
3230 Alta Mesa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3230 Alta Mesa Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have any available units?
3230 Alta Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3230 Alta Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Alta Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Alta Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive offer parking?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 Alta Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3230 Alta Mesa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University