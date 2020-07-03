All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3229 Arizona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3229 Arizona Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:04 AM

3229 Arizona Avenue

3229 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3229 Arizona Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three large bedrooms with a dining room. One car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have any available units?
3229 Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3229 Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Arizona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Arizona Avenue offers parking.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University