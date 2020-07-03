Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3229 Arizona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
3229 Arizona Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:04 AM
3229 Arizona Avenue
3229 Arizona Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3229 Arizona Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three large bedrooms with a dining room. One car detached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have any available units?
3229 Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3229 Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Arizona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Arizona Avenue offers parking.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 Arizona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 Arizona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
