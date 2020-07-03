3224 Tuskegee St

Amenities
Available 05/01/19 3 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!
Brand new construction minutes from hot south blvd area, five minutes from down town, easy access to I 35, 175 & I 45. Home features a modern layout with 3 bedrooms 3 baths, high ceilings, decorative crown molding, open floor plan, 42 cabinets, laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island.
Rent - $1,800
Deposit one months rent
Application Fee - $100
NO PETS ALLOWED!
AVAILABLE MAY 1st
(RLNE4819959)