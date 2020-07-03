3224 Tuskegee St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 new construction

Available 05/01/19 3 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS



SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!



Brand new construction minutes from hot south blvd area, five minutes from down town, easy access to I 35, 175 & I 45. Home features a modern layout with 3 bedrooms 3 baths, high ceilings, decorative crown molding, open floor plan, 42 cabinets, laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island.



Rent - $1,800

Deposit one months rent

Application Fee - $100



NO PETS ALLOWED!



AVAILABLE MAY 1st



SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4819959)