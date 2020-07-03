All apartments in Dallas
3224 Tuskegee St

3224 Tuskegee Street · No Longer Available
Location

3224 Tuskegee Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
Available 05/01/19 3 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!

Brand new construction minutes from hot south blvd area, five minutes from down town, easy access to I 35, 175 & I 45. Home features a modern layout with 3 bedrooms 3 baths, high ceilings, decorative crown molding, open floor plan, 42 cabinets, laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island.

Rent - $1,800
Deposit one months rent
Application Fee - $100

NO PETS ALLOWED!

AVAILABLE MAY 1st

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4819959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Tuskegee St have any available units?
3224 Tuskegee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 Tuskegee St have?
Some of 3224 Tuskegee St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Tuskegee St currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Tuskegee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Tuskegee St pet-friendly?
No, 3224 Tuskegee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3224 Tuskegee St offer parking?
No, 3224 Tuskegee St does not offer parking.
Does 3224 Tuskegee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Tuskegee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Tuskegee St have a pool?
No, 3224 Tuskegee St does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Tuskegee St have accessible units?
No, 3224 Tuskegee St does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Tuskegee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 Tuskegee St has units with dishwashers.

