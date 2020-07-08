All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:42 PM

3224 Lakenheath Place

3224 Lakenheath Place · No Longer Available
Location

3224 Lakenheath Place, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single family 2 bed, 2 bath home with 2 patio areas in prime location in Bryan Place neighborhood. Minutes from downtown, deep ellum, Baylor hospital, Uptown and Exall Park. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with granite counters, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with engineered wood flooring leads to great patio area. Large master bedroom with sitting area and access to it's own patio area. Large master bath features dual sinks, walk in closet and separate shower and tub. 2nd bedroom is a nice size with large walk-in closet. Great opportunity for urban living. Pricing depends on length of rental and furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Lakenheath Place have any available units?
3224 Lakenheath Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 Lakenheath Place have?
Some of 3224 Lakenheath Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Lakenheath Place currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Lakenheath Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Lakenheath Place pet-friendly?
No, 3224 Lakenheath Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3224 Lakenheath Place offer parking?
Yes, 3224 Lakenheath Place offers parking.
Does 3224 Lakenheath Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Lakenheath Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Lakenheath Place have a pool?
No, 3224 Lakenheath Place does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Lakenheath Place have accessible units?
No, 3224 Lakenheath Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Lakenheath Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 Lakenheath Place has units with dishwashers.

