3224 Lakenheath Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single family 2 bed, 2 bath home with 2 patio areas in prime location in Bryan Place neighborhood. Minutes from downtown, deep ellum, Baylor hospital, Uptown and Exall Park. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with granite counters, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with engineered wood flooring leads to great patio area. Large master bedroom with sitting area and access to it's own patio area. Large master bath features dual sinks, walk in closet and separate shower and tub. 2nd bedroom is a nice size with large walk-in closet. Great opportunity for urban living. Pricing depends on length of rental and furnished or unfurnished.