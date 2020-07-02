Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3220 Cleveland Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
3220 Cleveland Street
3220 Cleveland Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3220 Cleveland Street, Dallas, TX 75215
St. Philips
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4710575)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3220 Cleveland Street have any available units?
3220 Cleveland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3220 Cleveland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Cleveland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Cleveland Street pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Cleveland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3220 Cleveland Street offer parking?
No, 3220 Cleveland Street does not offer parking.
Does 3220 Cleveland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Cleveland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Cleveland Street have a pool?
No, 3220 Cleveland Street does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Cleveland Street have accessible units?
No, 3220 Cleveland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Cleveland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Cleveland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Cleveland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 Cleveland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
