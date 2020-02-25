All apartments in Dallas
322 Legacy Dr
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:36 AM

322 Legacy Dr

322 Legacy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

322 Legacy Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, a large brick fireplace, a modern breakfast bar, high ceilings, and a fenced-in backyard with a 2-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Crawford Memorial Park, The Cove Aquatic Center at Crawford, Dairy Queen, H. Grady Spruce High School, Julius Dorsey Elementary School and more! Quick access to 175. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Legacy Dr have any available units?
322 Legacy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 Legacy Dr have?
Some of 322 Legacy Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Legacy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
322 Legacy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Legacy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Legacy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 322 Legacy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 322 Legacy Dr offers parking.
Does 322 Legacy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Legacy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Legacy Dr have a pool?
Yes, 322 Legacy Dr has a pool.
Does 322 Legacy Dr have accessible units?
No, 322 Legacy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Legacy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Legacy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
