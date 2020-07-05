Rent Calculator
Home
Dallas, TX
3215 Buckskin Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM
3215 Buckskin Drive
3215 Buckskin Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3215 Buckskin Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3215 Buckskin Drive have any available units?
3215 Buckskin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3215 Buckskin Drive have?
Some of 3215 Buckskin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 3215 Buckskin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Buckskin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Buckskin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3215 Buckskin Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3215 Buckskin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Buckskin Drive offers parking.
Does 3215 Buckskin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Buckskin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Buckskin Drive have a pool?
No, 3215 Buckskin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Buckskin Drive have accessible units?
No, 3215 Buckskin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Buckskin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Buckskin Drive has units with dishwashers.
