All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3210 Carlisle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3210 Carlisle Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:20 PM

3210 Carlisle Street

3210 Carlisle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3210 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Prime location Uptown condo priced to sell! Easy living with hardwood floors, downstairs guest suite, attached 2 car garage, modern finishes, kitchen open to living with large island for entertaining, large upstairs master with juliet balcony, dual vanities, frameless glass shower, soaking tub. Office could serve as a third bedroom. Roof top deck with 360 degree views, pergola, great outdoor entertaining space. Walk to Lee Park, West Village, McKinney Ave, loads of restaurants and night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Carlisle Street have any available units?
3210 Carlisle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Carlisle Street have?
Some of 3210 Carlisle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Carlisle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Carlisle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Carlisle Street pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Carlisle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3210 Carlisle Street offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Carlisle Street offers parking.
Does 3210 Carlisle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Carlisle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Carlisle Street have a pool?
Yes, 3210 Carlisle Street has a pool.
Does 3210 Carlisle Street have accessible units?
No, 3210 Carlisle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Carlisle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 Carlisle Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University