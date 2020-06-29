3210 Carlisle Street

Amenities
Prime location Uptown condo priced to sell! Easy living with hardwood floors, downstairs guest suite, attached 2 car garage, modern finishes, kitchen open to living with large island for entertaining, large upstairs master with juliet balcony, dual vanities, frameless glass shower, soaking tub. Office could serve as a third bedroom. Roof top deck with 360 degree views, pergola, great outdoor entertaining space. Walk to Lee Park, West Village, McKinney Ave, loads of restaurants and night life.