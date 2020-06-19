Rent Calculator
3209 Light Pointe Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:56 AM
1 of 1
3209 Light Pointe Drive
3209 Light Point Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
3209 Light Point Dr, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large spacious 3 bedroom home with a great floor plan. Open Kitchen great for entertaining. This one is move in ready give us a call. Close to schools, major highways, and shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3209 Light Pointe Drive have any available units?
3209 Light Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3209 Light Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Light Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Light Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Light Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3209 Light Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Light Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 3209 Light Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Light Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Light Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 3209 Light Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Light Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 3209 Light Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Light Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Light Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 Light Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 Light Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
