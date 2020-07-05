All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:55 PM

3207 San Paula Avenue

3207 San Paula Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3207 San Paula Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single story updated home with new hardwood floors in large living area. Kitchen with new counter tops and appliances with ceramic tile floors. Decorative lighting. Newer carpet in all bedrooms. Updated bathroom. One car garage with full size washer & dryer connections. Fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 San Paula Avenue have any available units?
3207 San Paula Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 San Paula Avenue have?
Some of 3207 San Paula Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 San Paula Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3207 San Paula Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 San Paula Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3207 San Paula Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3207 San Paula Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3207 San Paula Avenue offers parking.
Does 3207 San Paula Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 San Paula Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 San Paula Avenue have a pool?
No, 3207 San Paula Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3207 San Paula Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3207 San Paula Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 San Paula Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 San Paula Avenue has units with dishwashers.

