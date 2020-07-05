3207 San Paula Avenue

Nice single story updated home with new hardwood floors in large living area. Kitchen with new counter tops and appliances with ceramic tile floors. Decorative lighting. Newer carpet in all bedrooms. Updated bathroom. One car garage with full size washer & dryer connections. Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
