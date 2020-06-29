Rent Calculator
3207 Barnes Bridge Rd
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:33 AM
3207 Barnes Bridge Rd
3207 Barnes Bridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3207 Barnes Bridge Road, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3207 Barnes Bridge Rd Available 03/15/20 Coming Soon!! Available 3/15/2020 - Available for showing 3/10/2020
(RLNE5526908)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd have any available units?
3207 Barnes Bridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Barnes Bridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd offer parking?
No, 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd have a pool?
No, 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Barnes Bridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
