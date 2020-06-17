Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3206 Conroe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3206 Conroe Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3206 Conroe Street
3206 Conroe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3206 Conroe Street, Dallas, TX 75212
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3206 Conroe Street have any available units?
3206 Conroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3206 Conroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Conroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Conroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Conroe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3206 Conroe Street offer parking?
No, 3206 Conroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Conroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Conroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Conroe Street have a pool?
No, 3206 Conroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Conroe Street have accessible units?
No, 3206 Conroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Conroe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Conroe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Conroe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Conroe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Drakestone
1309 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University