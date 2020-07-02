Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3203 Arizona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3203 Arizona Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3203 Arizona Avenue
3203 Arizona Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3203 Arizona Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This is a cozy 3 bedroom 2 full bath home. Hardwood flooring through out the entire home. Bedroom are spacious. Kitchen appliances included.
Owner is looking for an applicant with a 3 bedroom voucher. SECTION 8 VOUCHER ONLY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3203 Arizona Avenue have any available units?
3203 Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3203 Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Arizona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3203 Arizona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3203 Arizona Avenue offer parking?
No, 3203 Arizona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3203 Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Arizona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 3203 Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3203 Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 Arizona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 Arizona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University