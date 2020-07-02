All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3203 Arizona Avenue

3203 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Arizona Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This is a cozy 3 bedroom 2 full bath home. Hardwood flooring through out the entire home. Bedroom are spacious. Kitchen appliances included.

Owner is looking for an applicant with a 3 bedroom voucher. SECTION 8 VOUCHER ONLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

