Dallas, TX
319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard

319 South Oak Cliff Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

319 South Oak Cliff Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75208
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2-story unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Real hardwood floors up and down. Smart layouts with zero wasted space. Expansive back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have any available units?
319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have?
Some of 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard offers parking.
Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have a pool?
No, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

