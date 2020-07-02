Rent Calculator
Dallas
Find more places like 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard.
319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard
Last updated February 22 2020
1 of 9
319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard
319 South Oak Cliff Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
319 South Oak Cliff Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75208
Sunset
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2-story unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Real hardwood floors up and down. Smart layouts with zero wasted space. Expansive back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have any available units?
319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have?
Some of 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard offers parking.
Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have a pool?
No, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 N Oak Cliff Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
