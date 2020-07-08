3146 Royal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You'll immediately feel at home. This bright and open half duplex has been completely renovated. The home features a fantastic layout with open kitchen and living areas and a separate master. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and subway tile backsplash. The master bedroom has built-ins, a walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom. Backyard features two patio areas and an expansive 2 car garage. Location is great with convenient access to 635 and I-35. Washer, dryer, and fridge are included the lease.