3146 Royal Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:58 PM

3146 Royal Lane

3146 Royal Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3146 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll immediately feel at home. This bright and open half duplex has been completely renovated. The home features a fantastic layout with open kitchen and living areas and a separate master. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and subway tile backsplash. The master bedroom has built-ins, a walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom. Backyard features two patio areas and an expansive 2 car garage. Location is great with convenient access to 635 and I-35. Washer, dryer, and fridge are included the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 Royal Lane have any available units?
3146 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3146 Royal Lane have?
Some of 3146 Royal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3146 Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3146 Royal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3146 Royal Lane offers parking.
Does 3146 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3146 Royal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 3146 Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3146 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 3146 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3146 Royal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

