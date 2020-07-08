3146 Royal Lane

Amenities
You'll immediately feel at home. This bright and open half duplex has been completely renovated. The home features a fantastic layout with open kitchen and living areas and a separate master. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and subway tile backsplash. The master bedroom has built-ins, a walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom. Backyard features two patio areas and an expansive 2 car garage. Location is great with convenient access to 635 and I-35. Washer, dryer, and fridge are included the lease.