Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3142 Ross Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3142 Ross Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3142 Ross Avenue
3142 Ross Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3142 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3142 Ross Avenue have any available units?
3142 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3142 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 3142 Ross Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3142 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3142 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3142 Ross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3142 Ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3142 Ross Avenue offers parking.
Does 3142 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 3142 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3142 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3142 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University