Dallas, TX
3142 Mc Dermott Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 11:28 PM

3142 Mc Dermott Avenue

3142 Mc Dermott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3142 Mc Dermott Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy-efficient dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue have any available units?
3142 Mc Dermott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue have?
Some of 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3142 Mc Dermott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue offer parking?
No, 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue have a pool?
No, 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 Mc Dermott Avenue has units with dishwashers.

