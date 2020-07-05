Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3134 Truxillo ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3134 Truxillo ST
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:08 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3134 Truxillo ST
3134 Truxillo St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3134 Truxillo St, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... - Location....Location....Location....
(RLNE4827729)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3134 Truxillo ST have any available units?
3134 Truxillo ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3134 Truxillo ST currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Truxillo ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 Truxillo ST pet-friendly?
No, 3134 Truxillo ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3134 Truxillo ST offer parking?
No, 3134 Truxillo ST does not offer parking.
Does 3134 Truxillo ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 Truxillo ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 Truxillo ST have a pool?
No, 3134 Truxillo ST does not have a pool.
Does 3134 Truxillo ST have accessible units?
No, 3134 Truxillo ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 Truxillo ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3134 Truxillo ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3134 Truxillo ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3134 Truxillo ST does not have units with air conditioning.
