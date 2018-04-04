Finishes you wont find anywhere else- Viking appliance, Bluetooth surround sound, wood floors, granite counter tops, amazing views and rooftop deck. Conveniently located next to both Uptown and Downtown. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3134 Ross Avenue have any available units?
3134 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 3134 Ross Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.