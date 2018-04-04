All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 3 2020

3134 Ross Avenue

3134 Ross Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3134 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Finishes you wont find anywhere else- Viking appliance, Bluetooth surround sound, wood floors, granite counter tops, amazing views and rooftop deck. Conveniently located next to both Uptown and Downtown. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 Ross Avenue have any available units?
3134 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 3134 Ross Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3134 Ross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3134 Ross Avenue offer parking?
No, 3134 Ross Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3134 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 3134 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3134 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3134 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3134 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.

