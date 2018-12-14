All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3132 Oliver Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3132 Oliver Avenue
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:44 AM

3132 Oliver Avenue

3132 Oliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3132 Oliver Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
List Price of $3,100 for 1-year lease. LOCK IN YOUR RENT with 2 or 3 year lease at $3,000! FABULOUS, PRIVATE, TREED, FENCED YARD (landlord provides maintenance) is cherry on top of this 2-story home (end unit of a 5-plex). Elegant entry (with tucked-away powder bath) has hallway to Living Areas & Master Suite on 1st floor and stairs to two 2nd floor bedrooms with shared bath. Living Areas (wood floors) access the fabulous yard through screened French Doors. Master Suite has low-pile carpet, natural light, updated bath. Upstairs bedrooms have low-pile carpet to minimize noise below and huge closets; front upstairs bedroom has balcony. Roomy 2-car garage has wall of cabinets; accesses 1st Floor directly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Oliver Avenue have any available units?
3132 Oliver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Oliver Avenue have?
Some of 3132 Oliver Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Oliver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Oliver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Oliver Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Oliver Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3132 Oliver Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3132 Oliver Avenue offers parking.
Does 3132 Oliver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Oliver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Oliver Avenue have a pool?
No, 3132 Oliver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Oliver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3132 Oliver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Oliver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Oliver Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University