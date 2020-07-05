Rent Calculator
3130 San Diego Dr
3130 San Diego Dr
3130 San Diego Drive
Location
3130 San Diego Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Briarwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... -
(RLNE5327942)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3130 San Diego Dr have any available units?
3130 San Diego Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3130 San Diego Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3130 San Diego Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 San Diego Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3130 San Diego Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3130 San Diego Dr offer parking?
No, 3130 San Diego Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3130 San Diego Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 San Diego Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 San Diego Dr have a pool?
No, 3130 San Diego Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3130 San Diego Dr have accessible units?
No, 3130 San Diego Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 San Diego Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 San Diego Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 San Diego Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 San Diego Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
