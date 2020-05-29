All apartments in Dallas
3129 Ross Avenue

3129 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3129 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Industrial style, open concept loft. New kitchen and bath!! Concrete floors, gated entrance and treehouse deck that overlooks downtown Dallas. Close to arts district, restaurants, Baylor medical and shopping. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Ross Avenue have any available units?
3129 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 3129 Ross Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3129 Ross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3129 Ross Avenue offer parking?
No, 3129 Ross Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3129 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 3129 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3129 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.

