Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:07 AM

3126 Carlson Dr

3126 Carlson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3126 Carlson Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5691413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 Carlson Dr have any available units?
3126 Carlson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3126 Carlson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Carlson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Carlson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3126 Carlson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3126 Carlson Dr offer parking?
No, 3126 Carlson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3126 Carlson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 Carlson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Carlson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3126 Carlson Dr has a pool.
Does 3126 Carlson Dr have accessible units?
No, 3126 Carlson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Carlson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 Carlson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3126 Carlson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3126 Carlson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

