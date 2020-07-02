Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3125 St. Sophia Dr.
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3125 St. Sophia Dr.
3125 St Sophia Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3125 St Sophia Drive, Dallas, TX 75233
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Location -
(RLNE5351376)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3125 St. Sophia Dr. have any available units?
3125 St. Sophia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3125 St. Sophia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3125 St. Sophia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 St. Sophia Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3125 St. Sophia Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3125 St. Sophia Dr. offer parking?
No, 3125 St. Sophia Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3125 St. Sophia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 St. Sophia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 St. Sophia Dr. have a pool?
No, 3125 St. Sophia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3125 St. Sophia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3125 St. Sophia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 St. Sophia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 St. Sophia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 St. Sophia Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3125 St. Sophia Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
