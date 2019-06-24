All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
3123 Arizona Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 12:22 PM

3123 Arizona Avenue

3123 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3123 Arizona Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great property with many, many upgrades, big area for dining room beautiful back yard with 8ft wood fence nice master bathroom is also updated nice master closet You must see it !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Arizona Avenue have any available units?
3123 Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3123 Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Arizona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3123 Arizona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3123 Arizona Avenue offer parking?
No, 3123 Arizona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3123 Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Arizona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 3123 Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3123 Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3123 Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 Arizona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3123 Arizona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

