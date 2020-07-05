All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

3121 Park Ln #1150

3121 Park Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated 2 br townhouse - Beautiful updated 2 bedroom 2 bath Townhouse
Close to medical district and Dallas LoveField airport in a nice quiet neighborhood on Park Lane.
Spacious bedrooms and closets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Park Ln #1150 have any available units?
3121 Park Ln #1150 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3121 Park Ln #1150 currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Park Ln #1150 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Park Ln #1150 pet-friendly?
No, 3121 Park Ln #1150 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3121 Park Ln #1150 offer parking?
No, 3121 Park Ln #1150 does not offer parking.
Does 3121 Park Ln #1150 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Park Ln #1150 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Park Ln #1150 have a pool?
No, 3121 Park Ln #1150 does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Park Ln #1150 have accessible units?
No, 3121 Park Ln #1150 does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Park Ln #1150 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Park Ln #1150 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 Park Ln #1150 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 Park Ln #1150 does not have units with air conditioning.

