3121 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75220 Bachman-Northwest Highway
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Very Modern 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Condo In Dallas! Beautiful flooring throughout. Granite Counter tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Updates throughout home. Enclosed patio to enjoy the summer nights! What are you waiting for!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3121 Park Lane have any available units?
3121 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 Park Lane have?
Some of 3121 Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.