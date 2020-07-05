All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
3119 Lantana Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3119 Lantana Lane

3119 Lantana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3119 Lantana Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
TWO BEDROOM 1 AND HALF JACK AND JILL BATH. PRICED RIGHT TO LEASE FAST. NON SECTION 8 PLEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Lantana Lane have any available units?
3119 Lantana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3119 Lantana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Lantana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Lantana Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Lantana Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3119 Lantana Lane offer parking?
No, 3119 Lantana Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3119 Lantana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Lantana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Lantana Lane have a pool?
No, 3119 Lantana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Lantana Lane have accessible units?
No, 3119 Lantana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Lantana Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 Lantana Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Lantana Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Lantana Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

