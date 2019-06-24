All apartments in Dallas
3115 San Vicente Ave

3115 San Vicente Avenue
Location

3115 San Vicente Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths in Casa View Heights - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, with large fenced in back yard. Polished hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and hallway. Large kitchen with lots of counter space & custom cabinets. Appliances inc: Ref, Gas Range, DW, MWave and Disp. Central hvac. Full Size WD connec. in utility room. Newer windows, ceiling fans, tankless water heater & NEST thermostat add to energy efficiency. Spacious bedrooms. Perfect home for entertaining! Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 San Vicente Ave have any available units?
3115 San Vicente Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 San Vicente Ave have?
Some of 3115 San Vicente Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 San Vicente Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3115 San Vicente Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 San Vicente Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 San Vicente Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3115 San Vicente Ave offer parking?
No, 3115 San Vicente Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3115 San Vicente Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 San Vicente Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 San Vicente Ave have a pool?
No, 3115 San Vicente Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3115 San Vicente Ave have accessible units?
No, 3115 San Vicente Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 San Vicente Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 San Vicente Ave has units with dishwashers.

