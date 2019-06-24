3115 San Vicente Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths in Casa View Heights - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, with large fenced in back yard. Polished hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and hallway. Large kitchen with lots of counter space & custom cabinets. Appliances inc: Ref, Gas Range, DW, MWave and Disp. Central hvac. Full Size WD connec. in utility room. Newer windows, ceiling fans, tankless water heater & NEST thermostat add to energy efficiency. Spacious bedrooms. Perfect home for entertaining! Move in ready!



(RLNE5273117)