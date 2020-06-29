Rent Calculator
3115 Canada Drive
3115 Canada Drive
3115 Canada Drive
·
Location
3115 Canada Drive, Dallas, TX 75212
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom two full baths and detached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3115 Canada Drive have any available units?
3115 Canada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3115 Canada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Canada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Canada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Canada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3115 Canada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Canada Drive offers parking.
Does 3115 Canada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Canada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Canada Drive have a pool?
No, 3115 Canada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Canada Drive have accessible units?
No, 3115 Canada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Canada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Canada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Canada Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Canada Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
