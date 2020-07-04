3109 San Vicente Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

D Magazine loves this diverse east Dallas Casa View neighborhood...White Rock Lake, downtown Dallas, eclectic eateries & services - all so close! Retro meets modern in the colorful & creative 3-2-1 open floor plan. The turquoise kitchen is quirky cool with a restored 1954 GE oven, island, glass front cabinets. LAWN SERVICE & STACK WD PROVIDED. Smart Home features, new water heater & HVAC, LED lighting, wood floors, thermal windows. Shady private fenced yard. Big garage & EZ parking. BR 3 multi-tasks smartly as a giant closet and cozy retreat.