3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities conference room gym parking pool garage internet access valet service yoga

Amazing, modern decorating from entry of building to your fully furnished apartment. Queen bedroom and bath is outfitted with quality linen and towels including fully outfitted kitchen. Ilume Park is the only apartment community in Cedar Springs that is built around our furry friends also experience luxuries such as a massage room, tanning facility, resort-style pool, executive conference room and enclosed secure parking.

Free happy hour and continental breakfast Monday - Friday at no charge. Beautiful garden. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.