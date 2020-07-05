All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319

3109 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3109 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
yoga
Amazing, modern decorating from entry of building to your fully furnished apartment. Queen bedroom and bath is outfitted with quality linen and towels including fully outfitted kitchen. Ilume Park is the only apartment community in Cedar Springs that is built around our furry friends also experience luxuries such as a massage room, tanning facility, resort-style pool, executive conference room and enclosed secure parking.
Free happy hour and continental breakfast Monday - Friday at no charge. Beautiful garden. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 have any available units?
3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 have?
Some of 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 offers parking.
Does 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 have a pool?
Yes, 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 has a pool.
Does 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 have accessible units?
No, 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 Douglas Ave Apt 319 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University