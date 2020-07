Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Traditional 4 story townhouse in the heart of Bryan Place! Walk to bars, dines, parks, the DART and more! Downtown and Deep Ellum just steps away! Home offers over 1,900 sqft of living space! Gorgeous hardwood flooring! Traditional layout with a gourmet kitchen! Tons of storage! Master suite w spa like bathroom! Spiral staircase leads to an amazing roof top patio with soaring Downtown views!